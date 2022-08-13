Kerikeri 18-year-old Sky Gundry won the trade fair for the second year in a row with Sky's Surf School, which aims to give young women confidence in the water. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri 18-year-old Sky Gundry won the trade fair for the second year in a row with Sky's Surf School, which aims to give young women confidence in the water. Photo / Peter de Graaf

For the second year in a row a Kerikeri teenager has won a Northland-wide contest for best student business with a surf school aiming to give young women confidence in the water.

Sky's Surf School, founded by Sky Gundry, 18, was judged the best entry for presentation and willingness to engage with the public at the Young Enterprise Scheme Trade Fair held at Kerikeri's Old Packhouse Market on Saturday.

Second place went to Moerewa 21-year-old Rosalyn Davis-Rawiri, who attends Hiwa-i-te-Rangi teen parents school, for a business called Kānara Aoroa producing decorative candles in the female form; while third prize went to Ella Parker, 16, of Ōpua, and Thomas Fewtrell, 18, of Kerikeri, for a teen sailing school called Sail Inc.

The customer choice award was won by Jacob Fewtrell for Insight, a business making automated solar-powered lights.

Coordinator Gary Larkan said 47 student businesses took part in the Trade Fair from every corner of Northland. The event drew a big crowd and more than half the stalls sold out.

The lucky customers who went home with supermarket hampers were Hurimae Latimer of Panguru and Val Mack of Kerikeri.

Moerewa's Rosalyn Davis-Rawiri, 21, of Hiwa-i-te-Rangi teen parents school, placed second for her business Kānara Aoroa, which produces decorative candles in female form. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri High's James Poon, 16, Kerikeri, and Justin Choi, 17, of Paihia, did a brisk trade in the dalgona candy made famous in the Korean TV series Squid Game. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri High School students Ella Parker, 16, of Ōpua, and Thomas Fewtrell, 18, Kerikeri, placed third for their sailing school Sail Inc. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri 16-year-old Te Ururoa Snowden created a book called Mapi Rongoā about the medicinal properties of native plants. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kaitaia College students, from left, Trinity Day (17, Kaitaia), Aimee Brien (17, Pukenui) and Electra De Valli (17 Kaitaia) created multi-purpose tote bags form recycled fabric. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Panguru Area School students Norma Peita, 17, Lilli Baxter, 17, make healing balms based on traditional remedies and plants they gather themselves. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Fifteen-year-old Komene Te Tai, of Te Kura Taumata o Panguru, makes a mānuka and aloe vera-based hand sanitiser called Maloiee. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri High School's Jacob Fewtrell, 18, won the customer choice award for this Insight solar-powered automated light for letterboxes, driveways, sheds and log boxes. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kaitaia College's Coffee and Co makes scented candles using beeswax, coffee grounds and essence. From left, Rose Kake (17, Kaitaia), Travis Horan (17, Kaitaia) and Bailey Nattrass (17, Houhora). Photo / Peter de Graaf

Tauraroa Area School's Amelie Loots, 16, runs Ball.drobe, a not-for-profit balldress hire company. Photo / Peter de Graaf