Exceptional Northlander continues success story with new award

Supreme Alumni of the Year Ezekiel Raui and Young Enterprise Trust CEO Terry Shubkin. Photo / Supplied

Ezekiel (Zeek) Raui is a name to remember because if everything goes to plan, he will become Prime Minister one day.

With his latest award the 23-year old social entrepreneur from the Far North is perhaps one step closer to his goal.

Last week, the Young Enterprise Trust celebrated its alumni and the achievements of an estimated 100,000 students who have completed the programme – including Raui, who was named Cultural Leader of the Year and Supreme Alumni of the Year.

He was also a runner-up for Contributor of the Year.

"I didn't know I was nominated. Someone did it anonymously, so it was a nice surprise when I found out," Raui said.

This was the first time the Alumni Awards had been celebrated as its own event.

Jessikah Cresswell, alumni programme manager at Young Enterprise, said the evening was a great success and celebrated the passion and talent of New Zealand's leading young entrepreneurs.

Raui at the Whangārei Youth Space gathering in Forum North in 2019. Photo / John Stone

Raui took part in the Young Enterprise scheme while at Taipa Area School and developed a mental health programme for youth after witnessing alcohol and drug abuse, as well as suicide, among his peers.

With the support and guidance of mental health advocates Mike King and Dr Lance O'Sullivan, Raui later launched TūKotahi – a peer-support programme led by young people.

Raui said the concept was to help young people in rural places to develop strong mental health strategies and foster youth participation and leadership.

The young man's work has since gathered so much momentum that Raui admits: "I ticked a few things off my bucket list early".

Besides his long list of volunteer involvements, Raui met the Queen in 2017 when he received the Queen's Young Leaders 2017 Award in Buckingham Palace.

Raui met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their New Zealand tour in 2018. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In 2015 he took part in the first White House United National Indian Tribal Youth conference where he met then-President Barack Obama.

He was also chosen to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - Prince Harry and Megan - during their New Zealand tour in 2018

Raui also appeared on the Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 list of most influential social entrepreneurs and has since completed a Bachelor's degree in business and commerce.

He is now doing a Master's degree in business management while also working full-time.

Raui said although he is keeping busy at the moment, his end goal would be to become Prime Minister of New Zealand.