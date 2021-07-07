Whangārei brothers reach 50-year achievements in 2021

Conaghan brothers Terry, Grant and Errol have all been recognised for 50-year achievements this year. Photo / Michael Cunningham

There seems to be a theme going on among the Conaghan brothers this year.

All three Whangārei men have been recognised with 50-year achievements in different fields within the last three months.

First it was Terry's retirement from a 50-year career in Conservation, first at the former Department of Lands and Survey and then the Department of Conservation, then Grant serving 50 years with Northland Land Search and Rescue (NLSAR) earned himself a Queen's Service Medal. And now older brother Errol has made the Hall of Fame for his half-century dedication to the sport of motorcycling.

The latter's interest in two-wheelers began as a 16-year-old with his Honda 50 road bike scooter which he used to get to and from Kamo High School. Various other road bikes, such as Yamahas and Triumphs, evolved from there, until he went off-road, aged 22, and never went back.

But a job that only entailed one day off after a seven-day working stint meant Errol couldn't pursue dirt bike riding until he took up a job in Palmerston North partly for the career extension but a large drawcard being it allowed a normal two-day weekend offering up the opportunity to get involved in motocross.

"I joined the local motorcycle club the day I arrived," he said. "From there, I soon got involved in the organising and events. I didn't know anybody down there and motorcycling was a good way of meeting people."

It didn't take long to meet people, including his wife Heather, and he subsequently became the president of the club. The local home of motorsport, Manfeild, was shortly built nearby where he became involved in organising local, national and then international events.

Errol competing around 20 years ago.

His positions within the New Zealand Auto Cycle Union (NZACU) which became Motorcycling New Zealand (MNZ), have included circuit and cross country competitor, co-ordinator, conference delegate, and steward. His 12 years in the role of the latter, first as assistant, then district steward, involved stewarding both local and international events, including most of the Castrol 6 Hour Production races held at Manfeild between 1973 and 1988 and the World Superbike Championship races in 1988, 1989, 1990 and 1992. Throughout these years he earned a reputation as a person with whom the rules were the rules.

Said MNZ historian Ian Dawson: "He could be often seen remonstrating with competitors and others when rules were being broken or misinterpreted. Errol did not discriminate he treated everyone the same. Whether a club racer or an international competitor, he would deal with the situation the same way. His manner soon gained respect. You always knew where you stood."

In 1992, he became vice president of the NZACU and a senior steward. Another milestone was achieved in 1994 when he became the first president of the newly-formed MNZ, a position he would hold for ten years and become the longest-serving MNZ president. Throughout this time, he would represent New Zealand to the International Motorcycling Federation, which took him to many countries.

On the way back from one, he recalls stopping in at Tokyo, the home of bike manufacturers, to run a training course for the Japanese Motorcycle Federation (MFJ) – the equivalent of MNZ.

In 2005, Errol was awarded Life Membership to MNZ for a life-time of leadership and service and, in May, he was inducted into MNZ Hall of Fame at MNZ's gala dinner and prize-giving held at Te Papa.

Errol was inducted into Motorcycling New Zealand Hall of Fame in May.

"It's quite an amazing honour to be recognised by your peers for what you've done and what you're still doing," he said. "To be recognised as an administrator, rather than just somebody who's gone fast around the track is a huge honour."

Although the 70-plus-year-old last mounted a bike to compete 15 years ago, the life member remains active in the industry, serving on the judicial committee, chairing the rules appraisal committee and attending the annual MNZ AGMs. He is described as "still the 'go-to" person for anything to do with the Manual of Motorcycle Sport or constitutional matters.

Along with being well on the way to qualifying as an umpire in his new retirement sport of lawn bowls, Errol, like his brothers (Terry was also involved in search and rescue for around 35 years), has been helping with search and rescue, though on the admin side.