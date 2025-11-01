Whangārei Boys' High School students Hugh Manson (left) and Brock Reid may have uncovered the medals of a decorated war hero.
A Northland high school is abuzz after students unearthed what may be war medals awarded to one of New Zealand’s most decorated airmen.
The Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) and Victoria Cross (VC) were found in a fishbin at Whangārei Boys’ High School (WBHS) during the first week of theschool holidays.
The medals are believed to have belonged to Sergeant Lloyd Allan Trigg VC DFC, who was born in Houhora in 1914 and attended WBHS.
Students Hugh Manson and Brock Reid were helping principal Alec Solomon clear out storage containers filled with history that had been packed away during the school’s rebuild when they made the discovery.
Manson has led the effort to uncover the history of the medals, with support from the school’s Old Boys’ Association.
WBHS Old Boys’ Association members Mike Dent, Kevin Salmon and Jarrod Goodall have supported the investigation and liaised with the National Army Museum and other experts to trace the medals’ history and confirm provenance.
Solomon said that whether or not the medals were copies, the discovery had sparked excitement throughout the school and its Old Boys’ Association.
On August 11, 1943, Trigg was flying off the coast of West Africa when he pressed home an attack on a German submarine despite his aircraft – a Liberator bomber – being ablaze.