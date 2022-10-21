Associate Minister of Education Kelvin Davis, principal Karen Gilbert-Smith and invited guests at the sod-turning ceremony. Photo / Tania Whyte

Associate Minister of Education Kelvin Davis, principal Karen Gilbert-Smith and invited guests at the sod-turning ceremony. Photo / Tania Whyte

Whangārei Boys' High School has gone from looking like "a prison" to a 21st-century learning facility after a $50m rebuild.

The school's new buildings were officially opened today and a plaque unveiled by Associate Minister for Education Kelvin Davis.

Old boy and kaumātua Dick Shepherd, who attended the opening, remembered his time at the school fondly although it looked very different from when he was a pupil in the early 1950s.

"It just looked like a prison," he told the Advocate after a sod-turning ceremony performed by Davis, principal Karen Gilbert-Smith and deputy principal Allister Gilbert.

Shepherd described the new buildings as "wonderful", and said the area they were sitting on was a sports field where boys did their military cadet training in the 1950s.

WBHS principal Karen Gilbert-Smith, with guests including Associate Minister of Education Kelvin Davis and Dick Shepherd (third from left). Photo / Tania Whyte

Shepherd said he enjoyed his time at the school, although the major difficulty for him was getting there as he lived about half an hour away.

"They put a taxi on for us but by the time it got to me, it was always full. I used to come on a bus but I arrived late and I had to leave early."

Gilbert-Smith said the school's next project was to turn one of the old buildings into a museum.

"We want to start some new traditions and build some new history but we don't want to lose the good stuff about the old school," she said.

Guests including former Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai and MP Emily Henderson were welcomed into the school's new auditorium and the ceremony was opened by kaumatua Taipari Munro.

Students enjoying WBHS' new "state-of-the-art" buildings. Photo /Tania Whyte

Students performed a haka and the school's two head boys led an opening and closing karakia.

Te Tai Tokerau MP Davis, who is an ex-teacher and ex-principal, spoke to assembled students, staff and guests at the ceremony.

He, like Shepherd, spoke about the "intimidating" nature of the school's old buildings.

"I grew up in Kawakawa, 40 minutes up the road from here and I would drive along Western Hills Drive here and look up at Whangārei Boys' High School and for me, the old facility was always very intimidating," he said.

"I thought that must be quite spooky actually, going to school there. This facility here is nothing short of state of the art."

The $50m project included carved pou at the entrance, welcoming people into the school.

Work on the new buildings started in 2020 and included a new auditorium which could hold all 1300 students, classrooms, a cafeteria and marae.

WBHS students performing a haka at the official opening of their new school buildings. Photo / Tania Whyte

Gilbert-Smith told students and guests at the ceremony plans for the rebuild had been in the works for many years.

"The planning for this school started long before any of you set foot in the old school.



"While the old school had lots of history it was no longer fit for the purpose of delivering a 21st century education."

She said the new school had spaces for students to focus on their own learning and to collaborate with others.

"I am intensely proud of what we have achieved but we have work to do now.

"We've been gifted these spaces so now we have to ensure we use them in ways that not only looks after them but also leaves them better than we found them before."