His mother Isla Kaihe said she is very proud of her son, who started boxing aged 8.

“He is very dedicated, he shows up every day ready to train and improve. People believe he will go all the way and be the champion of the world.” She said her son is home-schooled, which allows for him to focus on his boxing.

“He has a bit of a following, there are a lot of little kids that watch him. He is a role model admired by many of his younger peers. He loves helping the younger kids at every opportunity.”

His father and trainer Jason is equally proud of Kye and ensures that he gets the best training around.

“We have put a lot of hard work in to get to where he is at the moment, and hopefully all that hard work pays off.”

“Definitely, in the future, our goal is to win this (national title) and to win the Australian title, he always wants to go to the Olympics. He will be 16 at that stage so hopefully he will be there, Kye definitely wants to go all the way.”

Kye Hiko (Red) wins against Kenzo Patali (Blue). Photo / Photosport

Jason was also a boxer in his youth but added that he takes it more seriously now with his son.

“The focus now is on Kye.”

Kye said he is super excited to be in the tournament.

“I have been training for two years and I feel I have gotten fitter and stronger. This is my first national event, and I hope to do well.”

He said he loves boxing as it teaches him discipline and it “allows me to push myself to be the best that I can be”.

“I want to be the greatest. I want to have won a couple hundred fights by the time I turn pro.”

Lucas, his friend in boxing, has a long family history of boxing and is equally excited about the tournament.

“I feel good about it and I’m looking forward to fighting the best of the best.”

Kye Hiko with his coach Isaac Peach.

His father and trainer Mike Potter said his son had boxing genes running through his veins as Lucas’ grandfather and great grandfather father were boxers.

“His grandfather was huge in boxing and his 18-year-old brother is also a boxer. Lucas has fallen in.”

“He works very hard, and he is fighting the best in the country. This year he won the golden gloves,” the proud father said.

Mike said while boxing is a physical contact sport, he was not too worried about his son when he steps into the ring.

“There are a lot of safety protocols in place and the refs are always looking out for the health of the boxer. It is heavily scrutinised for the safety of boxers.”

The tournament runs until Sunday.

Yolisa Tswanya is deputy news director at the Northern Advocate based in Whangārei.