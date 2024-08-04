Holt started training only a year ago, had never done hurdles or shot put before, and the “last time I did a running was at school over 35 years ago”.

Holt said he was proud of his achievements, especially given he started training only last year.

“I joined the masters club last year, I felt like I was still unfit. But I started entering competitions this year.”

“The last time I did this [sport] was in school. I did hurdles, 50m and 60 sprints, and even shot put and I have never done shot put before.”

Despite it being his first time at shot put, he managed to place second and walked away with a silver medal.

“It feels pretty good. Initially, it was difficult, but I am getting better.”

He said he had no coach, and used YouTube videos to better his technique in the codes he took part in.

Miles Holt won a swag of medals at the New Zealand Indoor Track and Field Championships.

“Older people definitely should be moving. For healthy joints, muscle strength, and it increases longevity and quality of life.”

He said the healthy lifestyle was something he promoted as a doctor.

“For women especially, strength training is good for quality of life.”

“I train twice a week in the evening. It’s a bit darker and cold, but I get down to the track and follow my online training.”

He said he was now looking forward to the North Island championships in November.

Northland Masters Athletics president Judith Stewart said Holt was the only participant from Northland and she was impressed the event was open to anyone.

“Miles competed in the men’s 55-60-year age group at the NZ Indoor Track and Field Champs in Hastings. This was the first time it was held in Hastings, but has been held many times before, mainly in Auckland.”

“These events are open to anyone over the age of 30, the programme covers two walking races through to a 10k running event on the track, plus field events [jumping and throwing].”

“There were only 45 entries and Miles was the only Whangārei entry.”

Stewart said they were organising the North Island Masters Athletic Championships, which will be held from November 29 to December 1 at Trigg Stadium in Whangārei.

Yolisa Tswanya is deputy news director at the Northern Advocate based in Whangārei.