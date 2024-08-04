“Miles competed in the men’s 55-60-year age group at the NZ Indoor Track and Field Champs in Hastings. This was the first time it was held in Hastings, but has been held many times before, mainly in Auckland.”
“These events are open to anyone over the age of 30, the programme covers two walking races through to a 10k running event on the track, plus field events [jumping and throwing].”
“There were only 45 entries and Miles was the only Whangārei entry.”
Stewart said they were organising the North Island Masters Athletic Championships, which will be held from November 29 to December 1 at Trigg Stadium in Whangārei.
Yolisa Tswanya is deputy news director at the Northern Advocate based in Whangārei.