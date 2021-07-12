Wet weather and gales sweep across Northland

Isaac Martin (Whangārei) and Daizee Bates (Kaeo) carry Dooke the dog as they negotiate a flooded Omaunu Rd in Kaeo yesterday. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Isaac Martin (Whangārei) and Daizee Bates (Kaeo) carry Dooke the dog as they negotiate a flooded Omaunu Rd in Kaeo yesterday. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A_MC1502211NADWEATHER.JPG Police asked motorists to remain vigilant on the wet roads. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A wet weather front opened the school holidays as heavy rain and gales swept across Northland.

MetService had issued a heavy rain warning for most of yesterday, as well as a strong wind warning to end at 2am today as the low pressure front makes its way south from Cape Reinga.

Far North town Touwai, inland from Matauri Bay, measured the heaviest rainfall with 135.5mm within 24 hours by yesterday afternoon, followed by Kaeo with 103.1mm.

Omaunu Rd in Kāeo — which leads from SH10 to homes on the far side of the valley as well as Whangaroa Hospital — was completely submerged by 1pm yesterday.

Whangārei recorded over 30mm of rain within 24hours yesterday. Photo / Tania Whyte

It was still passable to vehicles with high ground clearance but not suitable for small two-wheel drives.

Former Kāeo fire chief Lindsay Murray, whose home overlooks the valley, joked: ''We've got our water view back''.

Floodwaters were about halfway over SH10 just north of town, he said.

Meanwhile, slips have been reported on SH1 on either side of Mangamuka Gorge but the highway remains open to all but over-sized vehicles.

High winds also brought down trees around the region, blocking a number of roads — including Kerikeri Rd just uphill from the Stone Store.

Vehicle access to Heritage New Zealand properties at Kerikeri Basin and the Plough and Feather restaurant was blocked about 12.30pm until the tree was sawn up and the road cleared.

Police asked motorists to remain vigilant on the wet roads. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Large swells of up to three metres along the east coast, south of the Bay of Islands, turned beaches into hazard zones throughout the day while temperatures remained mild at around 13 to 14C during the day, down to 7C overnight.

Top Energy recorded two weather-related power outages in the Far North, one affecting 59 homes in Paihia and west of Opua.

Northpower encouraged Northlanders to be prepared because the likelihood of power outages could increase as wet and windy weather persists.

"It's important to ensure that you're prepared for storms or other situations that may affect your power supply," Northpower general manager network Josie Boyd said.

"People should ensure they have enough drinking water to last three days and it is worth filling buckets and baths (if you have one) for washing and toilet flushing."

Boyd recommended keeping mobile phones charged and for people to ensure they had a car charger for their devices.

People should also have a torch handy and have a gas bottle topped up for cooking.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little was hopeful, however, that families won't be stuck inside for the remainder of the week saying a high pressure front is expected to bring more settled winter weather into the region today Tue and the rest of the week.