Northland battered by high winds and heavy rain over holiday weekend

Hamish McKenzie of Onerahi enjoys the stormy conditions on Whangārei Harbour near Limestone Island yesterday with gusts up to 45 knots. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Hamish McKenzie of Onerahi enjoys the stormy conditions on Whangārei Harbour near Limestone Island yesterday with gusts up to 45 knots. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland escaped with relatively little damage despite high winds and heavy rainfall battering the region during Queen's Birthday Weekend.

There were no official road closures and no reports of flooded homes or sunken vessels, despite wind gusts of up to 120km/h.

However, more could be on the way, with MetService expecting the wild weather to continue today.

Torrential downpours could last until 6pm tonight

with a further 50-80mm of rain — with peak intensities of 15-25mm/h — predicted in the Far North and around the eastern hills.

Severe overnight gales were expected to ease by 11am today.

Until then, MetService warned Northlanders that trees, powerlines and unsecured structures could be damaged.

There was also a continuing danger of surface flooding and slips, so drivers needed to take extra care.

In the 24 hours to 5pm yesterday,

according to Northland Regional Council figures, the wettest place in Northland was Glenbervie Forest near Whangārei with 119mm of rain.

It was followed closely by Ohaeawai (117mm), Kerikeri (112mm) and Puhipuhi (110mm).

The lowest rainfall, 4.5mm, was recorded at Poutu Pt in the Kaipara District.

The wettest place on Sunday was Waimamaku, in South Hokianga, with 69.5mm.

An $850,000 NZ Transport Agency project to clear and widen Ōtiria Stream just downstream of the flood-prone Turntable Hill Bridge passed its first test. Photo / Peter de Graaf

There was no flooding in the usual trouble spots on Ōmaunu Rd in Kāeo or at Turntable Hill, on State Highway 1 in Moerewa, where an $850,000 project by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi to widen Otiria Stream just downstream of a flood-prone bridge passed its first test.

Despite the poor conditions, Senior Sergeant Brian Swann of the Northland police said most of the region's main roads had been quiet over the weekend.

One exception yesterday was SH1 over the Brynderwyns, where motorists experienced long delays.

That was, however, caused not by weather but by a car losing a wheel shortly before noon.

The vehicle was able to pull over near Artillery Rd but continued to block traffic in the southbound lane.

Police had received few driving complaints or reports of crashes, Swann said.

"I think people are generally being thoughtful of the conditions and driving to the conditions."

Fallen trees, such as these across Whangārei Heads Rd, caused most of the problems for traffic and power networks during the weekend's wild weather. Photo / supplied

Falling trees caused most of the weekend's traffic problems and power outages.

About 11.20pm on Sunday a car hit a tree blocking SH1, between Flyger Rd and Prescott Rd near Ruakākā, but a police spokeswoman said fortunately nobody was injured.

Members of the public worked together to pull the tree off the road.

Another large tree blocked Whangārei Heads Rd early on Sunday evening but the public, police and contractors worked quickly in wet conditions to clear the road.

In the Far North a downed tree blocked both lanes of Te Pua Rd/SH15 around 11pm on Sunday while about the same time a tree blocked a passing lane on Puketona Rd/SH11 at Haruru.

A tree across Maromaku-Matawaia Rd yesterday afternoon delayed a fire crew's arrival at a house fire in Motatau. Kawakawa firefighters used chainsaws to clear the road.

The wild weather also affected water transport, with Fullers GreatSights suspending sailings of its Paihia-Russell passenger ferry on Sunday evening.

Foot passengers instead had to catch a bus via Ōpua, where the car ferry to Ōkiato was still operating.

Sailings resumed at 10.30am yesterday.

Northland harbourmaster Jim Lyle said the storm had caused surprisingly little damage to vessels as of noon yesterday.

About 10.45pm on Sunday, a yacht dragged its anchor and collided with another vessel near Ōpua marina, but the damage was not thought to be serious. The dragging vessel had a person on board and the motor running.

Any more serious incidents, such as vessels sinking, would come to light as the storm abated today.

Top Energy spokeswoman Philippa White said the Far North's electricity network had held up well with no major outages as of yesterday evening.

Small pockets remained without power in Kaikohe and on Karaka Rd and Pukepoto Rd near Ōkaihau, where the supply was due to be restored by midnight.