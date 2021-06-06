Northland's wild weather: drivers reminded to take care as roads remain open

Northland's wet and windy weather is forecast to last until Tuesday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland's wet and windy weather is forecast to last until Tuesday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Wet and windy weather dampening the Queen's Birthday weekend in Northland is forecasted to stretch into Tuesday.

Torrential downpours are expected to last in the region until 6pm tonight with a further 50 to 80mm of rain - at peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h - predicted to fall in the Far North and around the eastern hills, according to MetService.

MetService forecasted scattered heavy rain to continue through to Tuesday morning, especially in the east.

The weather service said streams and rivers may rise rapidly as a result. Surface flooding and slips were also possible meaning drivers needed to take extra care.

MetService is warning heavy rain expected over Monday and Tuesday could cause surface flooding. Photo / File

Strong gusts up to 120km/h could see trees, powerlines, and any unsecured structures damaged as the severe east to southeasterly gales kick in at 11pm tonight until 11am on Tuesday.

MetService predicted Monday's strong northeasterly gales to ease during the morning and for the most of the day.

According to Northland Regional Council figures, the wettest place in Northland in the 24 hours to midnight Sunday was Waimamaku, in South Hokianga, where the Wekaweka Rd weather station recorded 69.5mm of rain.

The next highest totals were on Wiroa Rd, between Kerikeri and Ōkaihau, with 65mm, and Ōhaeawai with 64mm.

Awaroa, south of Kaikohe, recorded just 4mm during the same period.

In the 24-hours up to 10am this morning, Ōhaeawai had recorded the highest amount of rainfall with 110mm, followed by the Bay of Islands Golf Club in Kerikeri with 103.5mm of rain.

Again Awaroa experienced the lowest recorded rainfall with 4mm over the same 24-hour time period, and was closely followed by 5mm at Pouto Point in the Kaipara Harbour.

A police spokesman said there were currently long delays heading south over the Brynderwyns after a car unexpectedly lost one of its wheels shortly before 12pm.

He said the vehicle was pulled over the south bound lane on State Highway One, near Artillery Rd, but unfortunately continued to block traffic from being able to pass by.

Northland police were on scene to control traffic.

There were currently no other road closures or blockages around Northland.

The police spokesman reminded drivers tackling the wet and windy day to take extra care on the region's slippery roads by always driving to the conditions.

Monday morning had seen a quiet start to the day on Northland's roads but police expected traffic to pick up around midday.

Northland's roads are expected to get busy around midday on Monday as people return home after the long weekend. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Last night's wild weather saw a car collide with a tree blocking the SH1, between Flyger Rd and Prescott Rd, at 11.20pm.

A police spokeswoman said fortunately nobody was injured.

Members of the public worked together to eventually pull the tree off the road.

Another large fallen tree blocked Whangārei Heads Rd in the early evening. Again the public along with police and contractors worked quickly in wet conditions to clear the road.

Meanwhile, in the Far North, a downed tree blocked both lanes of Te Pua Rd/State Highway 15 around 11pm on Sunday.

The large tree came down 3km south of the junction with SH1. Volunteers from the Kaikohe Fire Brigade were called out to clear the road until contractors arrived.

About the same time a tree fell on Puketona Rd/SH11 at Haruru, blocking the passing lane on the hill up to Yorke Rd.

About 7.30am on Monday Fullers GreatSights announced it was suspending sailings of the Bay Belle passenger ferry between Paihia and Russell until further notice due to high winds and rough seas.

Foot passengers would instead have to catch a bus via Ōpua, where the car ferry to Ōkiato was still operating.

Northland fire brigades had 10 callouts — not counting medical emergencies — on Sunday, and another four by 9am on Monday.

Many were for downed trees but firefighters also responded to crashes and minor fires.

Northland harbourmaster Jim Lyle said the storm had caused surprising little damage to vessels as of 11am on Monday.

The council's wave buoys were recording sustained winds of 20 knots with gusts of up to 32 knots, though worse was possible later in the day.

There was an incident in the Bay of Islands about 10.45pm on Sunday when a yacht dragged its anchor and collided with another vessel near Ōpua marina.

Damage was not thought to be serious and the dragging vessel had a person on board and the motor running.

The skipper was given advice on making himself and the boat safe.

If there were more serious incidents, such as vessels sinking or being blown onto rocks, that was likely to come to light as the storm abated.

MarineWeather recorded 4.2m swells at Ocean Beach in Whangārei Heads and 3.9m waves in Sandy Bay on the Tutukaka coast at midday on Monday.

Waves were expected to peak later this evening around 6pm.

Further north, Shipwreck Bay - a popular surf spot in Ahipara - clocked smaller swells of 1.1m at midday.

Top Energy spokeswoman Philippa White said the Far North's electricity network had held up well with no major outages overnight.

Most problems had been caused by trees falling onto power lines and crews had been out all night carrying out repairs. As of 11am on Monday four small pockets of the Far North remained without power.

They were Mahinepua, Hikurua Rd at Matauri Bay, a section of Te Pua Rd near Kaikohe, and Karaka Rd and Pukepoto Rd near Ōkaihau.

Workers were currently at Hikurua Rd, where a tree had brought down lines serving 10 households, and expected to restore power by 4pm.