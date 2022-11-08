Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern AdvocateUpdated

Well-known broadcaster takes potshots at ‘Third World’ Far North

Jenny Ling
By
5 mins to read
Allan Dick said the Far North's "tumbledown houses decorated with fleets of rusting cars, waist high grass and discarded washing machines" was depressing. Photo / file

Allan Dick said the Far North's "tumbledown houses decorated with fleets of rusting cars, waist high grass and discarded washing machines" was depressing. Photo / file

The Far North has come under fire from a well-known broadcaster who slammed the wider region as being "Third World" and "a breeding ground for crime".

Prominent travel journalist Allan Dick's impressions of Northland while

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate