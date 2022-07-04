MetService National weather: July 4th - July 6th.

Northlanders are in for the damp long haul as 61 hours of rain has been forecast for the region.

MetService issued a heavy rain watch for Northland with downpours predicted to start at 7pm tonight and last until 8am on Friday.

"There is a possibility of some areas within Northland receiving warning amounts

of rain over 18 to 24 hours within this period.

According to MetService, the wet weather is being driven by a sub-tropical weather system that recently caused flooding in New South Wales in Australia and is tracking towards New Zealand.

The region is set to be hit with a long spell of heavy rain. Photo / NZME

"The first burst of rain for northern and central New Zealand will be on Tuesday as a trough of low pressure moves onto the North Island from the Tasman Sea.

"The trough is expected to move northwards on Wednesday, with rain retreating to the Far North."

Northlanders may get a slight reprieve with MetService saying rain may ease on Wednesday afternoon lasting through to early Thursday morning.

"However, the reprieve from the wet weather over northern and central New Zealand is expected to be short-lived, as the trough sinks southwards on Thursday, bringing with it further rain and the potential for heavy falls."

MetService advised people to stay up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings as further weather watches or warnings may be issued and existing ones upgraded.