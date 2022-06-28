Heavy rain is predicted to last in Northland until 6pm tonight. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Heavy rain is predicted to last in Northland until 6pm tonight. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Heavy rain starting this morning is forecast to pester Northland well into the evening.

MetService issued a heavy rain watch for all of Northland with downpours predicted to last until 6pm.

"An east to southeast flow is forecast to bring periods of heavy rain to Northland and Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay today.

"Rainfall accumulations may approach warning criteria, especially during thunderstorms in the north and east."

MetService advised people to stay up to date with the latest forecasts in case the heavy rain watch was upgraded to a warning.

🌧🌨Heavy rain & snow for the northern South Island, & heavy rain possible in Northland🌧🌨 A slow-moving front continues... Posted by MetService New Zealand on Monday, June 27, 2022

Touwai at Weta received the most rain in the past 24 hours up to 9.45am with 58.5mm, according to the Northland Regional Council rainfall data.

Kāeo recorded the next highest with 44mm followed by Waitangi with 32.5mm, and Waihopo, in Houhora, and Kerikeri each hit with 28.5mm of rain.

The driest parts of Northland proved to be Kaipara with most areas receiving less than 5mm of rain in the past 24 hours.

Rainfall appeared light in the Whangārei district with 24 hour recordings barely cracking 10mm.

However, downpours are ramping up as the latest hourly rainfall data begins to creep closer to the 10mm mark, such as Ōtaika which had 6mm of rain between 8.30am and 9.30am.

The Kāeo River, notorious for flooding, has risen by 199.3mm in the past hour nearest the fire station. Water has not yet reached the road.

Water levels in the Victoria River at Double Crossing have risen by 184.7mm in the past hour, along with the Waitangi River at Waimate North Rd with a 183.3mm rise.