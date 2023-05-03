Emergency repairs are being carried out on a broken water main at Mill Lane in Kerikeri this morning. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Two of the Far North’s biggest towns, Kerikeri and Kaitāia, are affected by water outages this morning caused by pipe breaks.

In Kerikeri the town water supply has been turned off in Mill Lane, Cobham Rd, Hobson Ave, Hone Heke Rd and Kerikeri Rd while contractors carry out emergency repairs to a water main.

The breakage is understood to have occurred on Mill Lane.

A separate water outage, also thought to be due to a pipe break, is affecting Commerce St and Melba St in central Kaitāia.

The Far North District Council hopes to have the water supply restored in both towns by 1.30pm today.

It was not immediately clear whether the breakages were related to heavy overnight rain.

The council’s service centre and Procter Library in Kerikeri have been closed due to the water outage.

Flooding across Taupō Bay Rd on Wednesday evening after heavy rain. Photo / supplied

As of 9.30am today only one road in the Far North, Kaitāia-Awaroa Rd, was closed due to flooding.

Other closures could follow as contractors inspected the road network and responded to customer callouts.

Despite the volume of rain overnight, emergency callouts were few in the Far North.

Kerikeri Fire Brigade was called to a tree that had fallen against power lines on Conifer Lane, off Kapiro Rd, about 9.40pm on Wednesday and made the scene safe until a Top Energy crew arrived.

Russell Fire Brigade had a weather-related callout about 11.30pm.

Far North district councillors were due to hold a meeting at their chambers in Kaikohe this morningbut switched to an online-only meeting so they wouldn’t have to travel on potentially flooded roads.



