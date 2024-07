Coastguard have reportedly attended the scene where a yacht appears to have become stuck. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A water rescue is unfolding near Port Whangārei this morning as a yacht appears to have become stuck.

The Advocate understands a group of seven people are on the vessel and the Coastguard has been in attendance.

A source told the Advocate at about 6.45am they were notified that a yacht with seven people was sinking off Kissing Point at upper Whangārei Harbour.

A photographer at the scene said conditions were calm and there did not appear to be any immediate distress from those on board.