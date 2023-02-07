Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Watch your credit card spending, Northlanders warned after big 2022 spend-up

Imran Ali
By
5 mins to read
Whangārei budget mentor Shannon Phillips is advising Northlanders to use alternative financial lenders than to rely on their credit cards to pay off household essentials.

Whangārei budget mentor Shannon Phillips is advising Northlanders to use alternative financial lenders than to rely on their credit cards to pay off household essentials.

Watch your credit card spending in particular, Northlanders, as tougher economic times with recession, possible jobs losses, and even higher interest rates will make for a tricky situation.

The warning from leading economist Brad Olsen

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal from Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate