The girl was approached at a bus stop near her home. Photo / NZME

The girl was approached at a bus stop near her home. Photo / NZME

A Ngunguru mum is warning others to be vigilant after a man approached her daughter as she got off her school bus.



The woman said the 10-year-old had just got off the bus in the Whangaumu/Wellington's Bay area, four or five houses from their home, when she was approached about 2.45pm on Tuesday.

"This man came up to her and said 'your dad asked me to pick you up' and she looked at him and said 'no, thanks'."

The girl's mum said her husband went to the bus stop to look for the man, but he was gone. He was wearing black pants and a blue t-shirt, and had short hair, the girl said.

"She didn't really look at him too long because she was freaked out," her mum said.

She said she was especially concerned as few people were around in the area.

The family has posted on social media to warn other parents about the man.

The mum said the family had reported the approach to police, who told the Advocate they were not aware of it.

In response to a previous incident, Northland district youth and community manager Senior Sergeant Patrick Davis said the intent behind strangers approaching young people is a major concern.

Anyone who is approached should immediately report it to police on 111.

"Give as much detail as possible and if people have a phone, try and take a photo - if they can do so safely," Davis said.