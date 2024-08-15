Advertisement
Warning about police impersonators scamming people for money

Northern Advocate
Police are warning the public to be on alert for phone calls in which people pretending to be police officers, try to get money. Photo / NZME

Scammers pretending to be police officers are targeting people for money in several regions throughout New Zealand.

Northland District prevention manager Inspector Dean Robinson, urged people to be alert to any phone calls from so-called police.

The fake “officer” would claim to be from a particular department, tell you that you have been a victim of fraud or scam, then begin to try and obtain further financial information from you, Robinson said.

People have been directed to go to their bank and withdraw money for evidence of the supposed scam.

This is a scam - no legitimate police officer will ever ask you to hand over money, for any reason, police said.

If you want to establish if the officer is genuine, ask for the officer’s full details, then hang up, contact police on 105 and request someone to check for you.

Older members of our community are being targeted and police urge anyone with older, vulnerable relatives or friends to make them aware of this activity, Robinson said.

Since early August, police had received several reports of the offending and made arrests in Auckland and Wellington.

Three people were currently before the courts for allegedly scamming vulnerable people in the Auckland and Wellington Districts.

One of these, a 26-year-old UK national, had since been convicted of scamming more than $330,000 out of victims.

People needed to be vigilant as inquiries into reports of such scams were ongoing.

New Zealand Police would never contact people seeking their banking details, card numbers, PIN, or passwords.

There were instances where legitimate police officers would contact people but never to ask anyone to withdraw money.

