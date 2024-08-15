Police are warning the public to be on alert for phone calls in which people pretending to be police officers, try to get money. Photo / NZME

Scammers pretending to be police officers are targeting people for money in several regions throughout New Zealand.

Northland District prevention manager Inspector Dean Robinson, urged people to be alert to any phone calls from so-called police.

The fake “officer” would claim to be from a particular department, tell you that you have been a victim of fraud or scam, then begin to try and obtain further financial information from you, Robinson said.

People have been directed to go to their bank and withdraw money for evidence of the supposed scam.

This is a scam - no legitimate police officer will ever ask you to hand over money, for any reason, police said.