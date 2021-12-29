Waipū skate park receives a thumbs up from residents and a new pump track will make it just perfect

Ava Mewett, 11, is happy with the new skate park in Waipū. Photo / Michael Cunningham

After waiting for two decades, Waipū skateboarders are finally enjoying the newly constructed skate park and are hopeful of a new pump track.

Waipū residents and kids have kept the park buzzing since the park officially opened on December 14.

Benjamin Potter, 12, who lives down by the village and not far from the skate park, has been a frequent visitor to the new attraction.

He is impressed by the skate park, but wishes it were bigger.

"It is a bit small, but a very neat place. It gives us [children] one more option to hang out.

"A pump track would have been a great addition too, hopefully they bring it soon."

Ava Mewett, 11, often came down twice a day on her roller-skates or skateboard and still could not get enough of it.

Mewett said she was really happy with the new facility and was thankful to the people who helped her and others get it.

The smooth ramps impressed the young skater and she said it gave her a good speed.

Mewett, like other kids in the park, is also looking forward to the pump track.

During public consultation, the local community was asked whether they preferred a skate park, pump track or a half-court. The final decision was to go with the skate park, with the potential for a pump track and half-court to be added in future.

It took 20 years, from the initial proposal, for the skate park to open in Waipū.

Skateboarders and their supporters who watched its construction since October were thrilled when the park became ready for a summer of skating.

Waipū resident Deanne Cleary said the park was just perfect and their family was stoked it was finally here.

"The kids absolutely love it. My niece comes down very often and it's great to see her stay active and she also enjoys it here.

"They should use the entire space, it's a perfect location for many families. Children can have their play area while at the same time their parents have a place to just relax.

"We are looking forward to a pump track and a basketball court that could possibly come up here next."

Lancee Gilmore was at the park with his young daughter who was riding her little pink scooter.

Gilmore was visiting the skate park for the first time since it opened and said it was always nice to have more things for the children.

The Waihoihoi River Park in central Waipū remains within walking distance of town and has public toilets, good public visibility and parking nearby.

The Whangārei District Council provided funds for the park, Waipū Lions Club gave $20,000 and Firth concrete donated half of the concrete for the entrance footpath.

Future Activity Zone works would be community funded, with the Waipū Lions already pledging an additional $25,000 for the next stage.

The Waipū Activity Zone community group, council staff and skate park designer Richard Smith of RICH Landscapes and park users came up with the design and the $234,685 contract was completed by Steve Bowling Contracting.

This is at least the fifth public skate park in Whangārei.