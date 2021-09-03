Northland news in brief: Skate park work to resume; and more Lotto luck

Kerikeri's skate ramp and half pipe will be relocated to Simson Park in Moerewa as soon as the lockdown is lifted. Photo / FNDC

Moerewa skateboarders will have their own skate ramps soon after lockdown ends. As part of the PGF-funded redevelopment of Kerikeri Skate Park, the existing wooden ramp and half pipe are being dismantled and will be rebuilt at Simson Park in Moerewa. The Far North District Council had planned to truck the ramps to their new home on August 18 but that was the day lockdown started. The current plan is to move the ramps as soon as lockdown ends. The $680,000 Kerikeri Skate Park upgrade is part of a wider Domain Revitalisation Project paid for by the Provincial Growth Fund (now Kānoa Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit).

Lucky Lotto winner

A ticket sold in Whangārei was among five nationally that each won more than $26,000 with Lotto Second Division on Wednesday. The ticket, which was sold online through MyLotto, won $26,736. The winning Lotto numbers were 2, 10, 18, 25, 27 and 30 with the bonus number 40. Powerball was not struck on Wednesday and will be worth $7 million tonight.

Crash cuts power

Power was cut to 750 homes in Whangārei on Tuesday night after a car crashed into a power pole. Fortunately no one was injured in the collision on Kamo Rd around 9.15pm. The power pole was damaged and lines were brought down. Police closed the road between Percy St and State Highway 1 while both were replaced by Northpower contractors. In the meantime, 750 homes in Whau Valley, Western Hills, and Kensington were left without power until repairs were completed.

Cooking fire prompts 111 calls

Smoke billowing from a flat on Boswell St in Kawakawa about 5.30pm on Tuesday turned out to be from a pot left on a stove. Several people called 111 after seeing the smoke but the occupant managed to douse the flames before Kawakawa Fire Brigade arrived. Fire and Emergency NZ advises Northlanders to ''keep looking while you're cooking''.

Business awards postponed

Northland businesses are being reassured that the NorthChamber Northland Business Excellence Awards will go ahead, despite having to postpone the event until the New Year. The planned October 29 awards ceremony will now be held on February 18 due to Covid lockdown and to ensure the judging panel is able to interview entrants face to face in their businesses. NorthChamber Board president Tim Robinson says face to face contact is critical to accurately assess the entries of businesses and gauge the various business operations by seeing them first hand.

Council feedback

Time is running out for Northlanders to have their say on the number of regional councillors, the areas they're elected from and the names of the constituencies they'll represent. After its decision last year to establish Māori constituencies, Northland Regional Council is undertaking a representation review to ensure new arrangements are in place for the local body elections next year. Among the issues the council is looking at – and seeking public feedback on are; the total number of councillors; the number and boundaries of general and Māori constituencies (includes whether Māori councillors should be elected from one or more Māori constituencies); the names of the general and Māori constituencies. Submissions can be made until September 10, with hearings scheduled for late September. Full details of the representation review are available from: www.nrc.govt.nz/representationmatters

Conservation Week

The Department of Conservation is encouraging people to take a moment for nature at home or online this Conservation Week. DoC director general Lou Sanson said the event, from September 4-12, has had to change to reflect the changing alert levels. "Our health and wellbeing are strengthened when we connect with nature, which is so important at the moment." The online activities range from taking a virtual walk to find penguins and kākāpō, joining a citizen science project, listening to a "Sounds of Science" podcast, or taking part in a digital treasure hunt on DoC's website. For more information on www.conservationweek.org.nz