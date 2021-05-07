Volunteers the backbone of Northland community organisations

Hospice Kaipara Shop volunteers Barbara and Martha are among the thousands of Northlanders who volunteer their spare time every week.

National Volunteer Week 2021 runs from June 20-26, where all around the country our 1.2 million volunteers are celebrated. Northland has the highest rate of volunteering in New Zealand. Around 37 per cent of the adult population volunteer for about four hours per week on average, according to Volunteering Northland.

Ahead of the week, today we feature one Northland organisation that relies on some of our amazing volunteers.

Hospice Kaipara provides home based support and clinical care for patients and their whanau to help them manage a life-limiting illness, but the organisation relies on volunteers to help deliver its services.

Hospice services are well known throughout New Zealand, but each hospice is unique, particular to their area and their communities. Each hospice is affiliated with the national Hospice organisation but governed and managed locally. Hospice captures the best of two worlds – supported by a national network, but truly grounded in the local community.

As the family support coordinator for Hospice Kaipara, Sharon Waterman is at the front line of care for people living anywhere from the Waipoua Forest in the north, to Paparoa and Pouto in the south, and Tangiteroria in the east.

"It's very rewarding work", Waterman said.

"It's holistic. We're looking after the whole family. Every person's needs are different, every family is unique."

Alongside clinical support Hospice provides counselling and bereavement support for whanau, she also organises community talks on grief and loss, recognising that these are universal human experiences.

While Kaipara Hospice has professional staff, the organisation relies on volunteers to help deliver its full range of services. Volunteers typically help with complementary therapy days, driving people to medical appointments, and providing the biography service - listening to, and documenting, people's life stories and life reflections. Waterman looks for people who are calm and easy-going, have a bit of life experience and have empathy for others to join as a volunteer.

Lorraine Baume is at the fundraising end of the hospice organisation. She manages the Hospice Shop, the earnings from which go towards the cost of delivering hospice services.

Hospice Kaipara Shop volunteer Ian is one of many Northlanders who love giving up their spare time to help others.

She relies on volunteers to keep this busy shop running successfully. Some volunteers are drivers, picking up and delivering goods. Others sort and clean donated items, and do counter work.

"It's a colourful place," Baume said.

"A multitude of things happen every day that makes the day interesting."

It's also a supportive and social network for volunteers.

"People enjoy each other's company."

Volunteer turnover is low, so there is a stable team to support newcomers. It's not just busy and social, it's also meaningful.

"I feel honoured to work for Hospice. What they stand for resonates with me. It's a good purpose. You know you've done something good with your day – your effort is going to someone in need."

If you would like to help your community through Hospice Kaipara either in the shop or as part of the family support team contact Volunteering Northland at info@volunteeringnorthland.nz or 0800 865 268 / 09 945 4984, or search for Hospice Kaipara on the Volunteering Northland website.

• Story by volunteer reporter Helen France