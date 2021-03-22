Northland news in brief: Rally fundraiser for rescue helicopter; and power cost reduction workshop

Phil Schultz, from the Northland Classic and Sports Car Club will lead a run to Dargaville at the weekend in his bright yellow Mini to raise money for the Northland Rescue Helicopter.

A car and motorcycle run this weekend from Whangārei to Dargaville will raise fund for the Northland Rescue Helicopter. Organised by the Northland Classic and Sports Car Club, the rally will set off from Kensington Park at 10am. Phil Schultz, from the club, said all vehicles are welcome and participants did not have to be a member of a car or motorcycle club. Entry is $20 per vehicle, to be paid on the day, and the run route will be handed out at the start of the rally. Money raised will go to the Northland emergency Services Trust, which operates the region's rescue helicopters. For more details email Schultz on schultzie@windowslive.com or phone 09 438 4506.

Power-saving hui

A free workshop in Kaitaia on Thursday aims to help whānau reduce their power costs and live in warm, healthy homes. People attending the hui will be offered simple power-saving tips, information to help them understand their power bills and what drives their power use, and free LED light bulbs for instant power savings. Kai will be provided and energy-efficient appliances will be given away as spot prizes. The EnergyMate power workshop, which is delivered by electricity retailers, lines companies and Kaitaia Family Budgeting Service, will be held from 10am to noon at Far North Reap, 33 Puckey Ave. EnergyMate also delivers free in-home energy coaching to support whānau at risk of energy hardship. Anyone who wants a home visit should contact Kaitaia Family Budgeting Service on (09) 408 0026 or visit energymate.nz.

Clocks going back

Daylight Saving will end in New Zealand at 3am on April 4 when the clocks are put back and hour to 2am. Daylight saving starts each year at 2am on the last Sunday in September, and ends at 3am on the first Sunday in April. This year it will coincide with Easter Sunday. During the daylight saving months the country is on 'New Zealand daylight time', which is 1 hour ahead of New Zealand standard time.

Fire deliberately lit

A deliberately lit fire in a bamboo thicket threatened a home owner's fence near Parkdale Cres in Kaitaia on Sunday. The fire in Allen Bell Park at about 4.55pm is thought to have been started by children. It was extinguished by the Kaitaia Fire Brigade who responded with one appliance and one tanker. The volunteers had to use bolt cutters to get through a gate and access the fire.

(Please put premium logo on this and have in separate box below or above briefs)

Log in to get

Premium news

Have you activated your Premium subscription yet?

If you're a Northern Advocate subscriber who gets the paper delivered for five days a week or more, you're entitled to free access to our Premium content on our website and on nzherald.co.nz.

Premium gives you access to more of the very best, in-depth quality journalism from our local newsroom and our nationwide team of 280 journalists, as well as from first-class global publishers such as the New York Times, the Financial Times, Harvard Business Review and the Times of London.

To activate your online access, go to www.nzherald.co.nz/activate and use the email address associated with your print subscription. Once you've created a password, log in to enjoy a whole new world of quality reading.

