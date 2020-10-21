Video: Three waters explained

Northlanders will still be able to turn on the tap and grab a glass of water to drink into the future.

But the system governing the way that water's provided is hugely changing amidst New Zealand's biggest ever, government-led restructure of the way drinking water, wastewater and stormwater - known as three waters - is managed.

The three waters restructure comes after a major Havelock North health crisis in 2016 when five people died and 5000 became sick after campylobacter drinking water contamination.

The restructure will mean more money being spent on getting better quality three waters provision for Northlanders, according to Simon Weston, Whangarei District Council group infrastructure manager, who is playing a key role in how the national restructure plays out locally.

But it will also likely mean more costs for consumers.