Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Vaughan Gunson: 2020 - year of change, forced us to adapt to new reality

5 minutes to read

Cartoonist Rod Emmerson's take on the arrival of Covid-19 in NZ on March 19, blowing out to 20 cases in just a couple of days. The country went in to level 4 lockdown from on March 29.

Vaughan Gunson
By:

Northern Advocate columnist Vaughan Gunson writes about life and politics.

LIFE AND POLITICS

It's that time of the year when columnists give out awards for the year, write their "best of" lists and otherwise wrap up the year in 700 words or less.

It can be nice to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.