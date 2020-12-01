Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Vaughan Gunson: Housing price bubble a headache no government wants to really tackle

5 minutes to read

Houses in Whangārei. The junk food option for investors and the big Australian banks is housing. Where else can investors put their money when the banks pay almost no interest? Photo / File

Vaughan Gunson
By:

Northern Advocate columnist Vaughan Gunson writes about life and politics.

LIFE AND POLITICS

When we went into the first lockdown, effectively stopping much of the national economy, no one could have predicted that six months later house prices would be going nuts.

Then again, not many people foresaw

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.