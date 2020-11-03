Website of the Year

Northern Advocate

Vaughan Gunson: Māori wards - end of democracy or slight shifting of the ground

Northland Regional Council members voting in October to adopt Māori seats. Photo / Supplied

Vaughan Gunson
One voice, one vote, that's democracy. Well, sort of. There's a little more to a successful democracy than just the formal process of voting.

Underneath the ballot box, there's a ground. Physically, of course, but

