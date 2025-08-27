Brent White will be a driver partner in Whangārei, having previously driven for Uber in Auckland.
“Driving in Auckland showed me how flexible and rewarding Uber can be – both for driver partners like myself and passengers who rely on it to get around.
“I’m thrilled that I can now do the same here in Whangārei, my hometown.
“It feels great to bring that convenience to our community, and I know first-hand how much of a difference this can make. I’m excited to be part of bringing that here to the Northland.”
Since the rideshare firm’s arrival in New Zealand in 2014, more than 2 million Kiwis have ridden an Uber or used the Uber Eats app, and riders have clocked up 748 million kilometres: the equivalent of travelling to the moon and back, or up or down the country 46,000 times.
Uber rideshare options available in Whangārei include fully electric rides, vehicles with more storage, cars that can take pets and the ability to schedule rides in advance.
Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.