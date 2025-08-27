“After visiting recently and speaking with locals and drivers, it’s clear they’re just as excited to use Uber to get around town.

“Just as importantly, we’re opening up flexible earning opportunities for people in Whangārei, giving them the freedom to drive on their own terms.”

Uber is fighting in the Supreme Court to overturn a Court of Appeal ruling that classified drivers as employees. The company said its drivers are contractors.

In Whangārei, the company is still bringing onboard new drivers and asked customers to be patient as it ramps up.

Lopez recently said that while the court case was outside his area of focus, drivers have said they love the flexibility offered by Uber.

Dan Lopez from Uber ANZ says he is proud to be part of Whangārei's next chapter, with the rideshare service now launching in the town.

One former Uber driver agreed.

Brent White will be a driver partner in Whangārei, having previously driven for Uber in Auckland.

“Driving in Auckland showed me how flexible and rewarding Uber can be – both for driver partners like myself and passengers who rely on it to get around.

“I’m thrilled that I can now do the same here in Whangārei, my hometown.

“It feels great to bring that convenience to our community, and I know first-hand how much of a difference this can make. I’m excited to be part of bringing that here to the Northland.”

Since the rideshare firm’s arrival in New Zealand in 2014, more than 2 million Kiwis have ridden an Uber or used the Uber Eats app, and riders have clocked up 748 million kilometres: the equivalent of travelling to the moon and back, or up or down the country 46,000 times.

Uber rideshare options available in Whangārei include fully electric rides, vehicles with more storage, cars that can take pets and the ability to schedule rides in advance.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.