Exact details about how rural the service will go and when it will launch are still to be worked out, and in part depend on local drivers signing up, Lopez said.

A minimum of 20 local drivers will be needed, with more later on as the service expands, he said.

Those interested need to have a car newer than 15 years old, undertake online training and get a P-class endorsement.

In return, drivers will be able to work flexibly and can fit Uber driving around other work or study commitments, Lopez said.

Uber is currently fighting in the Supreme Court to overturn a 2022 Court of Appeal ruling that classified four of its drivers as employees. The company is arguing its drivers are contractors.

Dan Lopez from Uber Australia and New Zealand says Whangārei locals will have a convenient way to get around and potentially earn money as a driver.

Lopez said while the specifics of the court case are outside his area of focus, drivers have told Uber they really value the flexibility to work whenever they want.

Uber also provides safety features for both drivers and passengers, such as not having to carry cash around and not having to give directions, as all of this is handled through the app, he said.

Morningside resident Rachel Anderson, who is unable to drive because of a disability, said she will definitely use Uber along with taxis.

Anderson led a call for Uber to come to Whangārei last year, due to frustrations with taxis being late and unreliable.

But services have since improved and she has formed a close bond with many of the regular drivers, she said.

Tiana Epati from Uncle Billz Taxi Company (right) has been leading the way for local taxi companies, including working with Brent Markwick from Semenoff Stadium. Photo / Denise Piper

Anderson thought having Uber as an option would be good for taxi drivers too, as they can come under a lot of demand at peak times.

Tiana Epati from Uncle Billz Taxi Company also said local taxis have a good relationship with their customers.

She encouraged locals to continue using the local companies, where money stays in the district.

“With Uber, you’ve got to question how much the drivers are getting, especially in this [financial] climate.”

Lopez and the Uber team will be holding an information event for locals wanting to be drivers on Wednesday, July 30, from 3pm to 5pm at NorthChamber.

But Epati said Uncle Billz is also looking for drivers and she encouraged them to call 021 161 3100 for more details.

