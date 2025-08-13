The posts have caused a stir in the community.

Kaitāia Business Association chairman Josh Kirby said they would be seeking feedback over the next few months to gauge the uptake and impact.

Kaitāia Business Association chairman Josh Kirby.

“I imagine there would be a big uptake initially as they test it out.”

He said Kaitāia was not on Uber’s regional expansion list released in late 2024.

“Timing is not confirmed, but it sounds like it might be a go.

“One possible positive impact is for those locals or visitors staying out of town ,in say Ahipara or Awanui, even as far as Doubtless Bay, may order from Kaitāia eateries they wouldn’t otherwise visit, potentially broadening reach.”

He added it may help on cold or wet nights when people were reluctant to venture out.

“Commissions and service fees can be high, however, creating pressure on margins, so those eateries wanting to jump on board will have to take that into consideration.

“We’d love to see those food delivery services partner with small local restaurants and eateries.”

While it might mean convenience for customers, the move could be a big opportunity for local businesses, one restaurant owner said.

Alex Park, owner of Korean restaurant Happy Bowl, said the delivery platform could help increase sales and make it easier for people to discover the restaurant, even if they have never visited the establishment.

“It also gives small businesses a way to compete with bigger chains by reaching more customers without needing to spend a lot on marketing or opening new locations.

“Overall, it’s a great way for them to grow and get more recognition in the community.”

He said he has already signed his business up with Uber Eats and is excited to see how it will help grow the business.

“With strategic management, the benefits of increased exposure and sales can outweigh the costs, ultimately supporting Happy Bowl’s growth.”

Haley Cooper, previous owner of Captain Donut, said once locals know it’s available “there is the possibility that it will take off quite well”.

“At times having pizza delivered can be a ‘wait your turn’ kind of yarn. And the only other place that delivers is Mani’s Butter Chicken.

“Of course there will be logistics that affect deliveries but we are used to that, living here, so I can’t see it being a issue really.

“Once people know the areas covered and distances etc they be fine.”