Kaitāia’s food scene could soon reach more tables as a delivery platform is eyeing the Far North town.
Uber Eats is preparing to roll into Kaitāia, planning to launch later this month.
An Uber spokesperson said;
“We hope to bring the convenience of Uber Eats to Kaitāiasoon and will be in touch, if and when this is confirmed”.
Several social media posts from Uber employees have been doing the rounds, announcing Uber Eats will “officially launch on August 27” and called on businesses interested in being listed on the app, and driver partners, to sign up.
“Timing is not confirmed, but it sounds like it might be a go.
“One possible positive impact is for those locals or visitors staying out of town ,in say Ahipara or Awanui, even as far as Doubtless Bay, may order from Kaitāia eateries they wouldn’t otherwise visit, potentially broadening reach.”
He added it may help on cold or wet nights when people were reluctant to venture out.
“Commissions and service fees can be high, however, creating pressure on margins, so those eateries wanting to jump on board will have to take that into consideration.
“We’d love to see those food delivery services partner with small local restaurants and eateries.”
While it might mean convenience for customers, the move could be a big opportunity for local businesses, one restaurant owner said.
Alex Park, owner of Korean restaurant Happy Bowl, said the delivery platform could help increase sales and make it easier for people to discover the restaurant, even if they have never visited the establishment.
“It also gives small businesses a way to compete with bigger chains by reaching more customers without needing to spend a lot on marketing or opening new locations.
“Overall, it’s a great way for them to grow and get more recognition in the community.”