Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Two years on from a Whangārei land slip, the cause is undetermined

4 minutes to read
Authorities have yet to ascertain the cause of a major land slip off Manuka Pl that condemned this house more than two years ago. Photo / Tania Whyte

Authorities have yet to ascertain the cause of a major land slip off Manuka Pl that condemned this house more than two years ago. Photo / Tania Whyte

By
Imran Ali

Reporter

More than two years on, the cause of a land slip that forced a Northland homeowner to move into temporary accommodation is yet to be ascertained.

Three Christmases have gone since the slip at Manuka

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.