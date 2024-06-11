Controversial evidence tested in Scott Watson case, Government claims massive drop in ram raids and cold weather ahead. Video / NZ Herald / NIWA / Metservice / Getty

A woman’s unborn baby has died and two people are critically injured after a suspected crash with a stolen ute driven by a 12-year-old.

Stuff reported a pregnant woman had lost her baby after the accident, which happened in the Far North last night.

Police said four people were taken to hospital after the head-on crash, with two people critically injured, one in a serious condition and a fourth moderately injured.

One person involved was believed to be a 12-year-old driving a stolen ute, Stuff reported.

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 1, near Bullman Rd, Okaihau, at 9.08pm on Monday.

Far North area commander Inspector Riki Whiu said four people were transported to hospital.

Whiu said inquiries suggested one of the vehicles – understood to be the ute – was stolen during an earlier incident in Moerewa.

He said the Serious Crash Unit was in attendance and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Whiu said police were trying to determine exactly what occurred and further information will be provided when available.











