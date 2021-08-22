Two men arrested in relation to alleged aggravated robbery in Kamo

A 19-year-old man will appear in the Whangārei District Court on Monday in relation to an alleged aggravated robbery in Kamo last Tuesday. Photo / File

Police have arrested two people in relation to an alleged aggravated robbery in Kamo last week.

Two men, aged 19 and 17, were arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated robbery. They are due to appear in the Whangārei District Court and Whangārei Youth Court on Monday.

Their arrests follow a successful public appeal for information about the attempted aggravated robbery of a dairy on Station Rd in Kamo last Tuesday.

At around 8pm two men allegedly armed with a knife and a machete entered the shop and demanded money from employees behind the counter.

However, staff triggered the store's fog cannon and the duo reportedly fled with a number of cigarettes.

Detective Sergeant Aaron Crawford said fortunately, no one was injured but the encounter had left staff understandably shaken.

He thanked the public for providing information that helped led to the successful arrests.