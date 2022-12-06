Two people were injured in separate crashes this morning. Photo / NZME

Two separate crashes in the Whangārei district this morning have resulted in injuries to two people.

The first crash, involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, happened on Rust Ave around 10am.

One ambulance responded, and a patient with moderate injuries was transported to Northland Base Hospital, St John said.

No diversions or road closures were in place.

A second crash, at the intersection of SH14 and Otaika Valley Rd, was reported to police around 10.35am.

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

No road closures were in place.

Just last month, Senior Sergeant Haydn Korach of Far North police urged people to plan trips and take their time when driving over summer, after two fatal crashes in a week.

“Whatever trip you’re planning, it doesn’t matter whether you’ve done this numerous times in the past or not, the trip’s going to take longer.

“People need to plan their trips accordingly, take their time, take a breath and be patient.”







