The Hot Potato Band, an 11-piece brass and percussion ensemble, is playing a free concert at the Turner Centre on February 12. Photo / supplied

The Hot Potato Band, an 11-piece brass and percussion ensemble, is playing a free concert at the Turner Centre on February 12. Photo / supplied

Far North fans of funky New Orleans-style dance tunes should get set to be entertained at a free concert in Kerikeri in February.

The Hot Potato Band, an 11-piece brass and percussion ensemble and one of Australia’s favourite festival bands, is playing at the Turner Centre on February 12, along with two free concerts for local schools the following day.

But concert-goers better be quick – tickets are selling like hot potatoes, with only 400 still available out of the 1000 that went online recently.

Turner Centre general manager Gerry Paul said the concerts came about after the centre held community engagement sessions with mana whenua, community groups, artists and arts educators about its forthcoming arts and culture programme.

Held in November, around 40 people attended four workshops, and online surveys attracted 400 responses.

One participant reminisced about Kanikani Katoa [Dance Everybody] events held back in the day at the old Kerikeri Memorial Hall.

Now, the Turner Centre team is resurrecting the kaupapa of Kanikani Katoa by bringing the Hot Potato Band along for an evening of dance and music.

Paul programmed the Hot Potato Band at Coastella Music Festival in 2018 and again at CubaDupa in 2019.

In 2021, they headlined the Womad festival in Taranaki.

Paul said they are “the most energetic, groovy and delightful band I have ever booked for a show”.

“They’re seriously one of the coolest bands I’ve ever programmed.

“It’s so awesome to put it on as a free show, and it’s on a Sunday afternoon, so people can bring the whole whānau and kids along as well.

“The band will appeal to the kids and 20-year-olds, 50-year-olds and 70-year-olds... it’s impossible not to smile and start dancing when you hear them.”

The Kerikeri show, from 4pm to 6pm, is part of a nationwide tour from February 1 to 18 which includes a show at OneOneSix in Whangarei on February 11.

They are also performing two free school concerts on February 13.

All local schools have been invited along, including those from Kaikohe, Moerewa and Kerikeri, Paul said.

The school shows would be more educational and workshop-based, with the band talking about their instruments and how they come up with their tunes.

The event has support from the Whangaroa - Bay of Islands Community Board and the Australian High Commission.

Kerikeri tickets are available via the Turner Centre website, or at The Merchants Café, Pip Squeak Café, Prince of Whales, Northland Fine Foods, Ferment, Barrow Boys, Chop Shop or the Sound Lounge.

For Whangarei tickets, visit www.eventfinda.co.nz.



