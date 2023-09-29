The Enchanter fishing boat that capsized off North Cape in March 2022, with the loss of five men.

The skipper and company charged in connection with the Enchanter boat tragedy that claimed the lives of five men off North Cape last year will defend the charges against them at trial in May.

Lance Goodhew is charged with breaching his duties as a worker on the vessel and in doing so allegedly exposing individuals to a risk of death or serious injury. The 58-year-old’s company, L&M Goodhew, which trades as Enchanter Charters, is charged with exposing individuals to risk of harm by operating a ship without the prescribed qualified personnel. However, one of those charges relating to the March 2022 sinking could change.

The case was called in the Whangārei District Court on Friday before Judge Philip Rzepecky, with the defendant’s appearance excused and lawyers for both sides tuning in via audio-visual link.

Members of the victims’ families dialled into the hearing from around the country, a move acknowledged by Judge Rzepecky.

The judge set a trial date of May 6, 2024, in Whangārei District Court, with the hearing set down for 15 working days.

A pre-trial hearing is due to be held on October 27, when an application to amend the charge against Goodhew is likely to be dealt with.

Judge Rzepecky said the defence preferred that the trial be heard in Kaitāia District Court – the closest court to where the incident occurred – but it also wanted it heard as soon as practically possible.

The judge said that, as Kaitāia has only one courtroom, a 15-day hearing would cause significant disruption to other cases. Waiting for a 15-day slot to become available there would mean a longer delay. As such, both parties agreed with the May 6 start date in Whangārei.

The Enchanter was carrying 10 passengers when it capsized in March 2022 off North Cape. Cambridge men Richard Bright, 63, Mike Lovett, 72, Geoffrey Allen, 72, Mark Walker, 41, and Mark Sanders, 43, from Te Awamutu, all died.

The Traffic Accident Investigation Commission found the capsize was caused by a “catastrophic” wave hitting the boat.

The windows imploded and the saloon and flybridge separated from the hull, causing a full capsize.

None of the passengers was wearing a lifejacket. The capsize happened so quickly that there had likely been no time to reach for one.

Nine out of the 10 on board survived the initial capsize. Two were on top of the inverted flybridge, three were on the inverted hull and four people were in the water. One was floating face down and was unresponsive.

The crew activated an emergency locator beacon and a rescue helicopter sped to the scene.