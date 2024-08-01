Transpower Acting chief executive John Clarke said they had been clear that providers of services like water, gas, roading or electricity couldn’t guarantee supply 100% of the time.
“If there were to be a requirement to guarantee supply, it would significantly increase New Zealanders’ power bills. This is why it’s not workable for us to pay compensation, other than where required by legislation, for instance under the Consumer Guarantees Act.
“We have been clear about this,” Clarke reinstated.
The Consumer Guarantees Act entitles individuals to compensation for power blackouts but it does not apply to businesses.
Fisher said the only other thing they added was for “...establishment owners to refer to their insurer to make a claim.”
He explained that for many small and medium businesses, the suggestion was a “time and cost-intensive” process.
“Claiming for insurance means your premium will go up and you have to pay your excess fees.
“Then again, the insurer may refuse the claim... and might use all loopholes to avoid paying up.”
Fisher said businesses were already operating under “tough conditions” and the Transpower scenario had made it more difficult for the owners to pursue anything legally.
Northland MP Grant McCallum felt Transpower’s response only went halfway to addressing its failure.
“While it’s good to see Transpower accept the findings of the report on their power pylon failure and acknowledge the harm it did to Northlanders, we are left waiting for them to take responsibility for their actions.”
McCallum said he was focused on getting a “significant financial contribution” for the wider Northland community.
The investigation report stated that the tower fell because the Omexom crew that was performing routine baseplate maintenance work did not follow the standard procedure and removed all of the nuts from three of the tower’s four legs.
The report also found that there was insufficient supervision of two workers, who had not received any formal training for the work. And that one “inexperienced” member removed the bolts while a team leader was engaged in sandblasting work.
Omexom New Zealand Managing Director Mornez Green acknowledged the findings of the investigation commissioned by Transpower and reiterated his apology to all people affected.
“We’ve been doing this type of work successfully for decades. Our standard practice was not adhered to – this cannot happen ever again.
“No work should ever be done that compromises tower stability,” Green said.
Transpower also accepted the investigation’s six recommendations to increase clarity on requirements for repair work, update their training methods, conduct service provider audits, improve its internal review process and review its emergency structures contract.
They acknowledged that Omexom’s incident review was still under way, as was the Electricity Authority review requested by Minister of Energy Simeon Brown.
