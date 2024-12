Police are the scene of a crash on State Highway 1. Photo / NZME

Motorists travelling on State Highway 1 north of Whangārei say traffic is at a standstill after a crash involving two vehicles.

The crash occurred around 11.40am on a stretch of highway between Piano Hill Rd and George St, south of Hikurangi.

Police said the road is expected to be closed for the next two hours.

A diversion in place for northbound traffic only between Jordan Valley Rd and Apotu Rd.