“I found it really difficult at first to get the motivation for this. I’ve always fought for my whānau, my parents, my coach and my town, so (motivation) was easy. But I found that just wasn’t enough for me this time and I nearly cracked. I seriously considered giving it up and wondered if I was good enough for this - it just wasn’t cutting it. I had to check myself before I wrecked myself and really ask why was I doing this?

‘’But John pushed me really hard and I had to look really deep within myself to find that motivation. I had to learn that I’m doing this for me - all those others are still there (as motivation) - but now it’s for me and I can’t wait to get in there.’’

Whangārei boxer Lani Daniels will put her IBF Light Heavyweight world title on the line against hard-hitting Nigeria's Bolatito Oluwole in Hamilton on Saturday

She said the experience made her realise that if she wanted to be a multiple world champion and the best at her weight it required ‘hard, hard work, not just physical but mental too’.

‘’So from about three weeks ago it all clicked and now it’s all go. If I want to be the best I just had to suck it up buttercup and get on with it.’’

She said she’d never been more prepared and had worked out a game plan against the hard-hitting Nigerian.

‘’Basically box and box, hit hard, hurt her and don’t get hurt . . . I really want to make her pay. She’s a hard hitter, with a 9-0 record and 5 knockouts, so she can certainly bang. I’ve just got to make her feel my power and see how she copes.’’

She’s looking forward to fighting in Hamilton as she lived there for eight years, doing her nursing training, getting her first job and starting her boxing there.

Daniels said her next step should she win would be to follow fellow-Northland boxer, Kaitāia’s Mea Motu, to the UK to take on the best in the business.

Motu will challenge England’s Ellie Scotney (9-0) for the IBF, WBO, and Ring Magazine titles on October 26 in Manchester, England.

‘’It’s awesome that Mea is going over there to show them what we have here. She’ll show them what us Māori girls from the north are all about.

‘’I want to get to the UK too and show them the boxers from Tai Tokerau who are coming for their titles.’’

Daniels also wants to use her experience and knowledge to mentor the next generation of Northland boxers to get them ready to take on the world.

‘’It’s great that (former world champion boxer) Danielle Smith has returned to Kaikohe and is giving back for the next generation. Danielle has been the trailblazer for women’s boxing up here and I want to help that too.’’

Daniels retained her light heavyweight title with a majority decision win over Australian Desley Robinson in December 2023 in Whangārei on the Wahine Toa II fight night where Motu retained her IBO super-bantamweight world title in a brutal victory over Indian challenger Chandni Mehra

Since that fight in December, Daniels, who was a two-division world champion, was forced to vacate one of her titles when Daniels’ management was notified by the IBF that their regulations prohibited holding world titles in two different weight divisions simultaneously.



