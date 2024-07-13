She won all three of her New Zealand national professional titles in the Waikato region.

When she is not training in Auckland or in Pipiwai, Daniels spends her free time in the fountain city.

When Daniels returns to the boxing ring in September, she would have been away from the ring for nine months.

The hiatus was due to multiple reasons, including injury and being locked into a contract that expired at the beginning of July.

Now that she has recovered and is a free agent, she can start defending her world title.

“Lani has been well rested away from the gym as she earned a well-deserved break after over one training camp after another with six fights back to back while winning three titles, including her two-division world titles,” Daniels’ trainer and manager John Conway said.

“This may be Lani’s last fight in New Zealand before defending her world title overseas.”

Oluwole is an undefeated heavyweight boxer who has never fought outside Nigeria.

She is the Nigerian national cruiserweight champion, one of only three cruiserweight national champions in the world in the female division, next to New Zealand champion Tinta Smith and South Africa’s Razel Mohammed.

Oluwole is ranked first in the IBF, first in the WBO and sixth in the WBA.

The IBF recently declared her the mandatory challenger for Daniels’ world title.

She has a lot of power in her punches, with nine of her undefeated wins coming by knockout.

Daniels has fought many technical boxers.

Her only two defeats were against retired WBO world light heavyweight champion Geovana Peres.

Apart from that, she has overcome the height difference of Desley Robinson and the weight difference of Alrie Meleisea and Mohammed.

However, she has yet to fight a power puncher.

Tickets will be on sale soon via Ticketek. For corporate tables, contact the promoters through the website.

September 7 line-up so far:

IBF light heavyweight title — Lani Daniels v Bolatito Oluwole

Vacant WBA Oceania cruiserweight title — John Parker v Alivereti Kauyaca

Rini Porter v Jesse Maio

Tinta Smith v Tiane Barlow