A strong field of 108 entries contested this year's Janet Agnew Carnival Doubles Tennis Tournament, played in very hot, muggy conditions, at Thomas Neale Family Memorial Park, Kamo, earlier this month.
Northland greats Mike Clapshaw and Terry Mitchell justified their top seeding in a strong draw by winning an entertaining Mens A Grade final defeating top Northland juniors Daniel Hammond and Blake Hay 6-3 7-6.
Wendy Jambor and Alyce Kelly triumphed in the Ladies A Grade defeating Shelley Yeates and Cheryl Baker 6-4 7-6. Phil Bowers and John Tanner took out the Mens B Grade after a marathon final against Riki Hona and Alan Fausett, 7-6 7-5, played into the evening and in the rain.
Last on court by at least an hour, Debbie Turner and Coral Hammer won the Ladies B Grade beating Wendy Berghan & Sacha Pou-Tito 6-4 6-4.
On Sunday the Mixed A Grade final was an all Northland affair.
Won by top NZ ranked junior Daniel Hammond (Ngunguru) and Shelley Yeates (Springfield) defeating Kerikeri pair Mike Clapshaw and Dominique Zivkovich-Brady 6-0 6-1. The Mixed B Grade was won by the weather with the title shared between Sarah and Kyle Apaapa and Alyn George and Jill Gordon.
Once again many thanks to our loyal sponsors who enable us to offer a prize table of well over $10,000.
SATURDAY DOUBLES:
MENS A GRADE:
WINNERS: Mike Clapshaw & Terry Mitchell 6-3 7-6 (7-5)
R/UP: Daniel Hammond & Blake Hay
SPECIAL PLATE: Gary Baker & Greg Miller
PLATE: Karl & Lance Hick
CONSOLATION PLATE: Hal & Roddy Blank
LADIES A GRADE
WINNERS: Wendy Jambor & Alyce Kelly 6-4 7-6 (7-5)
R/UP: Shelley Yeates & Cheryl Baker
SPECIAL PLATE: Paula Stubbing & Dominique Zivkovich-Brady
PLATE: Valarie Dubost & Mary-Ann Rogers
MENS B GRADE
WINNERS: Phil Bowers & John Tanner 7-6 7-5
R/UP: Alan Fausett & Riki Hona
SPECIAL PLATE: Rafe Fannin & Daniel Jones
PLATE: Chris Miller & Caleb Yeates
CONSOLATION PLATE: Dale Hardie & Paul Ridings
LADIES B GRADE
WINNERS: Coral Hamer & Debbie Turner 6-4 6-4
R/UP: Wendy Berghan & Sacha Pou-Tito
SPECIAL PLATE: Janet Agnew & Valerie Higgins
PLATE: Hitomi Fannin & Lily Fannin
CONSOLATION PLATE: Abby Jaques & Caitlyn Renner-Austin
SUNDAY MIXED DOUBLES
MIXED A GRADE
WINNERS: Daniel Hammond & Shelley Yeates 6-0 6-1
R/UP: Mike Clapshaw & Dominique Zivkovic-Brady
SPECIAL PLATE: Gary Baker & Cheryl Baker
PLATE: Todd Morgan & Paula Stubbing
CONSOLATION PLATE: Greg Miller & Raewyn Heywood
MIXED B GRADE
WINNERS (shared due to rain): Sarah & Kyle Apaapa and Alyn George & Jill Gordon