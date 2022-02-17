Mike Clapshaw and playing partner Terry Mitchell, won the Mens A Grade final at the recent Janet Agnew Carnival Doubles Tennis Tournament.

A strong field of 108 entries contested this year's Janet Agnew Carnival Doubles Tennis Tournament, played in very hot, muggy conditions, at Thomas Neale Family Memorial Park, Kamo, earlier this month.

Northland greats Mike Clapshaw and Terry Mitchell justified their top seeding in a strong draw by winning an entertaining Mens A Grade final defeating top Northland juniors Daniel Hammond and Blake Hay 6-3 7-6.

Top NZ ranked junior Daniel Hammond and Shelley Yeates won the Mixed A Grade final at the Janet Agnew Carnival Doubles Tennis Tournament

Wendy Jambor and Alyce Kelly triumphed in the Ladies A Grade defeating Shelley Yeates and Cheryl Baker 6-4 7-6. Phil Bowers and John Tanner took out the Mens B Grade after a marathon final against Riki Hona and Alan Fausett, 7-6 7-5, played into the evening and in the rain.

Last on court by at least an hour, Debbie Turner and Coral Hammer won the Ladies B Grade beating Wendy Berghan & Sacha Pou-Tito 6-4 6-4.

On Sunday the Mixed A Grade final was an all Northland affair.

Won by top NZ ranked junior Daniel Hammond (Ngunguru) and Shelley Yeates (Springfield) defeating Kerikeri pair Mike Clapshaw and Dominique Zivkovich-Brady 6-0 6-1. The Mixed B Grade was won by the weather with the title shared between Sarah and Kyle Apaapa and Alyn George and Jill Gordon.

Once again many thanks to our loyal sponsors who enable us to offer a prize table of well over $10,000.

SATURDAY DOUBLES:

MENS A GRADE:

WINNERS: Mike Clapshaw & Terry Mitchell 6-3 7-6 (7-5)

R/UP: Daniel Hammond & Blake Hay

SPECIAL PLATE: Gary Baker & Greg Miller

PLATE: Karl & Lance Hick

CONSOLATION PLATE: Hal & Roddy Blank

LADIES A GRADE

WINNERS: Wendy Jambor & Alyce Kelly 6-4 7-6 (7-5)

R/UP: Shelley Yeates & Cheryl Baker

SPECIAL PLATE: Paula Stubbing & Dominique Zivkovich-Brady

PLATE: Valarie Dubost & Mary-Ann Rogers

MENS B GRADE

WINNERS: Phil Bowers & John Tanner 7-6 7-5

R/UP: Alan Fausett & Riki Hona

SPECIAL PLATE: Rafe Fannin & Daniel Jones

PLATE: Chris Miller & Caleb Yeates

CONSOLATION PLATE: Dale Hardie & Paul Ridings

LADIES B GRADE

WINNERS: Coral Hamer & Debbie Turner 6-4 6-4

R/UP: Wendy Berghan & Sacha Pou-Tito

SPECIAL PLATE: Janet Agnew & Valerie Higgins

PLATE: Hitomi Fannin & Lily Fannin

CONSOLATION PLATE: Abby Jaques & Caitlyn Renner-Austin

SUNDAY MIXED DOUBLES

MIXED A GRADE

WINNERS: Daniel Hammond & Shelley Yeates 6-0 6-1

R/UP: Mike Clapshaw & Dominique Zivkovic-Brady

SPECIAL PLATE: Gary Baker & Cheryl Baker

PLATE: Todd Morgan & Paula Stubbing

CONSOLATION PLATE: Greg Miller & Raewyn Heywood

MIXED B GRADE

WINNERS (shared due to rain): Sarah & Kyle Apaapa and Alyn George & Jill Gordon