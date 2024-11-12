Advertisement
Three fire crews extinguish house fire in Raumanga, Whangārei

Sarah Curtis
Fire crews begin the process of packing up their equipment after extinguishing a large house fire in Warwick Place, Raumanga. Photo / Sarah Curtis

A person was treated for smoke inhalation after a two-storey house caught fire in Whangārei.

The blaze on Warwick St, Raumanga, was well involved when three fire crews - two from Whangārei and one from Portland - arrived on Tuesday afternoon.

The 10m x 12m fire spread across the two levels of the house after starting about 1.30pm.

Occupants of the house were reportedly alerted to the blaze and managed to get out of the building. However, a dog was still inside. Fire and Emergency New Zealand was unable to comment about the dog’s welfare.

By 2.30pm firefighters were dampening down remaining hot spots.

Smoke from a large house fire in Warwick Place billowed around Raumanga. Photo / supplied
A fire investigator was on site to try to determine the cause of the fire.

Hato Hone St John confirmed it had responded to the incident but said its services weren’t required.

