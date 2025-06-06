Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate / Opinion

The poplar prophecy came true – 15 years later – Joe Bennett

Joe Bennett
By
Northern Advocate columnist·nzme·
4 mins to read

Poplars are planted to stabilise ground, to hold hills up, to suck bogs dry. Photo / 123rf

Poplars are planted to stabilise ground, to hold hills up, to suck bogs dry. Photo / 123rf

Joe Bennett
Opinion by Joe Bennett
Joe Bennett is an author and columnist who writes the weekly A Dog's Life column in Saturday's Northern Advocate.
Learn more

Poplar. It’s not much of a name for a tree. It sounds cheap and insubstantial – poplar music, poplar taste.

And no one had anything nice to say about its wood. “Matchwood,” they sneered as I stacked it. “Good for kindling. Not much else.”

Ha, I thought, but didn’t say.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate