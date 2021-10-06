The 90% Project: The Doctors Tikipunga vaccinators team up with Pehiāweri Marae for more manaaki

The Doctors Tikipunga and Pehiāweri Marae teamed up to vaccinate their community. Photo / Supplied

A Whangārei marae and general practice have teamed up to provide manaaki (hospitality) at their vaccine clinic.

People seeking to get a jab were welcomed with waiata and a warm whānau feel by Pehiāweri Marae members at The Doctors Tikipunga last Saturday. Those who are vaccine-hesitant were invited to have a chat and discuss their concerns.

Both the marae and the practice celebrated the event as a success after getting 71 of their community vaccinated, and are looking to repeat this on Saturday.

Pehiāweri Marae provided the manaaki at the Tikipunga vaccine clinic. Photo / Supplied

"The Doctors Tikipunga reached out to us to see how we can work together, and we certainly accepted the invitation," said Shirleyanne Brown, Pehiāweri Marae spokeswoman and member.

She said the missing link in the vaccine rollout was having conversations with the community and creating mana whenua.

"We also wanted to ensure that there is no stigma against anyone. If people are not ready, that's fine. Everyone needs to be treated with respect," Brown said.

The marae had to play a part in keeping the community safe.

Practice manager Mel Juer enjoying a singalong with the whānau o Pehiāweri Marae. Photo / Supplied

So far, 37 per cent of eligible Northlanders have been fully immunised, and a further 24 per cent have had their first jab; 38 per cent remain unvaccinated.



The Doctors Tikipunga practice manager Mel Juer said the practice was keen to offer more care as part of its vaccine rollout so it approached Pehiāweri Marae for help.

"We want to make people more comfortable who are on the fence about the vaccine."

Juer said there was a positive community feel and they managed to reach some of the more-hesitant age group, 18-35-year-olds.

They had patients who had booked their appointment, as well as many walk-ins.

Pehiāweri Marae will join the vaccine clinic again on Saturday, October 9, from 9am-2.30pm, and on October 23 and 30. On November 13, People Potential will join The Doctors Tikipunga.

The manaaki area outside Doctors Tikipunga. Photo / Supplied

Whānau waiting the 15 minutes after their vaccination talking with Phil Kake of Pehiāweri Marae. Photo / Supplied

Pop-up vaccination clinics (no booking required)

Thursday, October 7: Pak'nSave Kaitaia, 10am–2pm

Friday, October 8: Whangārei Youth Space, 36 Water St, 10am-2pm

Saturday, October 9: Pak'nSave Kaitaia, 10am–2pm, Mitre 10 Waipapa Kerikeri, 9am-2pm

Vaccination clinics

Whangārei:

- Northland Events Centre, 51 Okara Dr, Tues & Thu 8am-7.30pm, Wed 10am-5pm, Sat 9am-4pm

- Ki A Ora Ngātiwai, Mon-Fri, call 09 435-4586

Dargaville:

- Northland District Health Board, 22a Normanby St, Mon 11am-6pm, Wed 10am-5pm, Fri 9am-2pm

Kerikeri:

- 1 Sammaree Pl, Wed 10am-5pm, Thu 12-7pm

Moerewa:

- Ngāti Hine Health Trust, Moerewa Rugby Club, Simpson Park, Mon-Fri 9am-4pm

Kaitaia:

- The Old Warehouse Building, 11 Matthews Ave, Tues & Wed 10am-5pm

Kaikohe:

- Te Hau Ora O Ngāpuhi, 113 Broadway