Tauraroa Area School's jaw-dropping gym opened

Tauraroa Area School students try out their new gym. Photo / Supplied

When the students at Tauraroa Area School saw their new state-of-the art gym for the first time, their jaws hit the floor, the school's property manager says.

The gym, which replaces an old half-basketball sized gym from the 1970s and the mismatched extension added in the 80s, was officially opened last week by Te Tai Tokerau director of education, Hira Gage.

The school's property manager Greg Walker said gym had an NBA-sized basketball court, three volleyball courts, and a netball court. It also features tiered seating for more than 400 people, top quality sound and lighting systems plus a commercial-grade kitchen, changing and storage areas, offices and a large teaching space.

"It's an absolute world of difference. We've gone from a leaky building to a state-of-the-art facility," he said.

Te Tai Tokerau director of education Hira Gage, Tauraroa Area School board chair Rachel Mason, principal Grant Burns associate principal Allison Rangi and project manager Greg Walker. Photo / Supplied

Walker said after working on the gym for so long, handing over the keys was like handing over his baby.

"I've spent 13 months building it, from the demolition of the old one to handing over the keys yesterday. But it was a relief. It's a huge asset to the school I'm just very proud to be part of it."

He said seeing all the students in there for the first time was "cool".

"It's got so much wow factor for them. Their bottom jaws hitting the floor. The 'wow, this is pretty cool' 'this is too flash for our school' kind of stuff," he said.

"It's why you do it. You can imagine all these things on paper but until you actually see the place being used for what it's meant to, it becomes real."

Principal Grant Burns praised everyone involved in the project.

"The end result is a facility that is fit for purpose as an educational, sporting and performance facility that will meet the needs of the school and community for many years to come."