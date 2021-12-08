Surf break perfect chance for Northland farmers to escape the farm

The surf at Northland's Sandy Bay will be the scene of one of two Surfing for Farmers days in Northland this summer.

Northland farmers who need a break from the farm can catch a surf break to help with their mental health and wellbeing.

Surfing for Farmers – The Perfect Break returns for summer with two events in Northland - at Sandy Bay and Waipū Cove.

The surf therapy initiative is back for its fourth year in 21 locations this summer.

Thousands of farmers around the country have taken part in the enterprise, which Stephen Thomson launched in Gisborne in 2018.

The Surfing for Farmers programme gives farmers and growers the chance to step away from what can be all-consuming business, get out on the water for a surf, enjoy a barbecue and share stories with others in the rural community.

All equipment and coaching is provided free of charge.

Thomson said it had been fantastic to see its growth.

"As we approach the kick-off of our fourth season, we are excited to be back, bigger and better than last year. Over the winter months everyone has been busy organising all the logistics in the background. It's amazing to see the growth of Surfing for Farmers running in 21 locations all over New Zealand coastlines."

He said the mental health of those in the rural community continues to be a problem.

"It's been heartening to get such positive feedback from farmers and growers, who tell us what a difference getting off the farm and into the surf can make."

Thomson is keen to see numbers grow even further this summer.

"Surfing for Farmers is for everyone. We hope our regulars will pick up a neighbour and bring them down. And for first-timers - come and have a go."

Surfing for Farmers will be held at Sandy Bay on January 12 at 5.30pm and at Waipū Cove from 5.30pm on January 13.

For more information, go to surfingforfarmers.com.