Whangārei A&P Society's $9000 agricultural scholarship goes to Jacob Urlich

Whangārei A&P Society President Evan Smeath presents the society's $9000 agricultural scholarship to Huanui College's Deputy Head Boy Jacob Urlich.

From a strong field of 14 candidates, Huanui College's Deputy Head Boy Jacob Urlich has won the Whangārei A&P Society annual $9000 agricultural scholarship.

A&P Society President Evan Smeath said there was a strong field of 14 for the scholarship and this was then shortlisted to six.

"The scholarship was closely contested, with a high calibre of applicants,'' he said.

Described by the judges as "a diligent young man with a great work ethic", Urlich lives and helps out on his family dairy farm in Waipū.

Smeath said the judges were impressed with Urlich's future plans.

"Jacob's commitment to adding value to the agricultural industry through his intended studies at Lincoln University will benefit farmers and growers across the country. His strong family connections to Northland have helped shape his passion and his involvement in his local community have given him a great link to the land," he said.

"As well as his notable academic record and passion for farming, Jacob also impressed the judges with his extracurricular activities including being involved in Waipū rugby and squash clubs and working towards his Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award. In his spare time Jacob enjoys his rural lifestyle, tramping, fishing, and beekeeping."

Smeath said the judging panel was incredibly impressed with all applicants and pleased to see such inspiring young people entering the primary industry sector.

Whangārei A&P Society provides the annual agricultural scholarship as a demonstration of its commitment to providing a link between town and country.