Fourteen-year-old Kate Hunter takes her miniature horse Story for a walk around the Whangarei loop. It just makes people happy. Video / Tania Whyte

Northern Advocate reporter Brodie Stone went for a walk around the loop with Kate Hunter on Monday, who takes her American miniature horse to bring smiles to locals.

If you’re a regular walker on the Hatea Loop, you may have seen an unusual sight lately. As you make your way toward Kate Hunter and her family, you may first think their fluffy companion is a dog.

But a few steps later and if you perk your ears enough, you’ll hear the sound of hooves on concrete and see a mane blowing in the wind.

It’s not a dog at all, it’s a miniature horse.

Story and his owner Kate Hunter have been going for walks around the loop for the last two weeks, and it’s been bringing joy to everyone they pass.

Confused faces turn to delight and kids yell “Mum, look!” as the fairytale-like sight becomes ever clearer.

Kate Hunter and Story make friends with Lexi Wild (10) and her nanny Anthea Wild. Lexi has met Story on the loop before. Photo / Tania Whyte

A walk that should take 30 minutes quickly turns into an hour-and-a-half meander, as the duo are stopped often by captivated walkers who ask his name and pause to pat him.

But 14-year-old Kate doesn’t mind, in fact, that’s why she does it.

She says she enjoys making people smile, and “that’s the whole point that makes it awesome”.

As the sweet pair make their way around the loop, they’re stopped often, not just by amazed children, but also enchanted adults who exclaim “Ohhhh! Can I stroke him?!”

Confused pooches stop to give Story a sniff, who doesn’t mind at all.

“He likes dogs”, Kate explained.

It’s even more evident how popular the pair are as they arrive at the Town Basin Playground.

Within minutes they’re surrounded by a gaggle of excited children, many of whom have sprinted over to catch a glimpse or stroke of the tiny steed.

Image 1 of 4 : Harry Moore (8), Carter Wild (8), Isla Wild (11), Olivia Moore (10) and Summer Beecroft (5) meet up with Kate and Story. Photo / Tania Whyte

He’s nearly fully grown but shorter than many of the five-year-olds who delightedly stroke him, but Kate stays loyally by Story’s side as he patiently allows the children to pat, cuddle and even kiss him.

Kate has grown up around horses, and Story is far from her first, but what makes him special is that she saved for him with her own money, through her equestrian business, Kate Hunter Equestrian. Kate’s lessons are based at their farm in Maungakaramea.

Mother Haley said Story “wasn’t the cheapest” for a 14-year-old, but her daughter worked hard to save her own money to purchase her precious pony.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a more bubbly and driven character than Kate, who grins as she explains that ever since she was a child, she wanted to teach kids.

“In life, you learn so much. And when you’re good at something, what’s the point of being good at it and not sharing it to the world,” she said.

Mum Haley jokingly said her daughter has “definitely contributed” to the local pony club attendance.

During the winter Kate teaches a 4.30pm slot each day, but in the summer there can be two or three lessons four days a week.

Mum Haley said it’s had to be a careful balance so Kate can keep up with her homework from Whangārei Girls’ High School, where she attends as a Year 10 student.

Kate and Story share a special moment. Photo / Tania Whyte

Story has ventured around the loop, to local daycares, and now and the older generation will be the next in line to meet him, with requests coming in from retirement homes.

“They’re [horses] the type of animal that when you see them, you immediately light up,” Kate explained, “for some reason they give off a vibe that makes you want to smile.”

