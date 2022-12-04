Voyager 2022 media awards
Northern Advocate

State-of-the-art buoy placed at Poor Knights Marine Reserve

4 mins to read
The Poor Knights Islands are host to over 125 species of fish and a myriad of lifeforms including sponges, Ecklonia kelp forests and soft corals.

A new buoy at the Poor Knights allows constant monitoring of the ocean at the marine reserve, in a bid to better understand the causes and effects of ocean warming and other extreme events.

