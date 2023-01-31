Kaipara has experienced extensive flooding over the past three days. Photo / Michael Craig

A state of emergency has been declared in Northland as authorities and emergency services brace for an onslaught of heavy rain and gale-force winds overnight.

The region will enter a state of emergency for an initial period of seven days.

Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) Group Controller Graeme MacDonald requested the emergency declaration that was signed by CDEM Group chair Kelly Stratford.

An Emergency Mobile Alert advising of the declaration is being sent to phones in Northland capable of receiving the alerts.

The move - rare for Northland as the region has only had five since 1973 - provides authorities with powers that would otherwise not be available so they are able to respond to emergencies more swiftly.

Civil Defence Northland said the declaration was to cause additional concern in our communities.

Instead, Northland’s Civil Defence Emergency Management group will be able to coordinate other emergency services; ensure temporary accommodation, food and water are available; make sure access to dangerous areas is properly controlled, and provide regular public information meetings.

“Declaring an emergency is a step under our legislation which allows the Civil Defence Controller and/or those to whom they delegate authority, access to emergency powers, granting authority to protect life and property in extraordinary emergency events under the Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) Act 2002.

“Some of the most commonly-used emergency powers include evacuating premises and places, entering premises, closing roads and public places, removing aircraft, vessels, vehicles and requisitioning property, equipment, material or supplies. Of these, enabling evacuations is often the key reason for an emergency declaration.”

Civil Defence Northland said they did not know for certain that they would need to make use of these emergency powers but given the potential for the main impact of this event to happen overnight, they have done it now as a precautionary step so they are available if necessary.

Concerns about the oncoming weather escalated yesterday when MetService issued its first-ever red rain warning for Northland - an alert reserved for the most extreme weather events.

The atmospheric river bearing down on the upper North Island is expected to hit Northland the hardest between 2pm today and 4am bringing localised downpours of 25 to 40mm/h or possibly more.

This subtropical low-pressure system on the country’s edges however, could bring 100mm to 140mm of rain in the north and east of the region - with some areas possibly receiving as much 140mm to 220mm – in a 24-hour period.

The worst of the incoming front is forecast to reach Auckland by midnight and while potentially not as prolific as Friday’s deluge could add to the woes of the already soaked super city.

Earlier this afternoon, the Far North District Council announced it had set up an Emergency Operations Centre at its headquarters in Kaikohe as a precaution ahead of expected heavy rain overnight.

The centre came into operation at noon today in response to MetService’s red heavy rain warning for Northland — the highest warning level possible, and the first time it has been issued for the region.

MetService warned Northland could be inundated with 140-220mm of rain by 4am tomorrow with peak rates of up to 20mm per hour possible. That could cause dangerous river conditions and flooding that could make roads impassable and isolate some Northland communities.

The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is a central command post set up to coordinate a response to unfolding emergencies while making sure normal council operations continue.

Representatives from the emergency services — police, fire and ambulance — are part of the EOC, along with Civil Defence Northland and council staff with civil defence training.

EOC staff will be tasked with collecting, gathering and analysing weather-related information and will make decisions necessary to protect life and property, including setting up evacuation centres if required.



























