One person is understood to be in a serious condition. Photo / Dean Purcell

One person is understood to be in a serious condition. Photo / Dean Purcell

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 1 in Kauri, north of Whangārei.

The two-vehicle crash was reported to police about 11.50am.

One person is understood to be in a serious condition.

Motorists are advised that a section of SH1 between Saleyards Rd is closed, and diversions are in place.

The serious crash unit is in attendance.